Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,491 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $103.02. 1,111,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,625. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37. The company has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.