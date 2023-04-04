Polymath (POLY) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $161.28 million and approximately $268,279.68 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00328495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17427455 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $456,398.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.