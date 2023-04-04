Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.09.

POOL opened at $339.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $473.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

