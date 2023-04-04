Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.19

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $91.50 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Powerledger has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

