Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.90

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 21172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $720.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

