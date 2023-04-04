ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.