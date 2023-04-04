ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.10

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.10 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 72017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.