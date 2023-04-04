Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.45

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 58867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.