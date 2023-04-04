QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.30. 6,952,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

