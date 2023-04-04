Qualtrics International (BATS:XM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 0.2 %

XM opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.