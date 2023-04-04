Quanta Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of PWR opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 459,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Quanta Services by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

