QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

