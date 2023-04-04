QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic
In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.