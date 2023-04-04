R.P. Boggs & Co. Purchases Shares of 165,560 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned 0.26% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. 40,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

