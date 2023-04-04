Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 1,342,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,548. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.