Rand Worldwide, Inc. (RWWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RWWI opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Rand Worldwide has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

