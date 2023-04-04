Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,599,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,073,239 shares.The stock last traded at $46.85 and had previously closed at $44.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $54,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

