Ravencoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34.07 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $334.50 million and approximately $34.07 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,388,025,831 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

