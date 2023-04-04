RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 514 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.22. 5,730,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,664,193. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $106.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

