RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 227,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.47. 1,033,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.35. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $282.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

