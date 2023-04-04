RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.81. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

