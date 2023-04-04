Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.

Reading International Trading Down 4.6 %

RDI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

