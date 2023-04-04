Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%.
Reading International Trading Down 4.6 %
RDI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
