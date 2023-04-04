Render Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $490.54 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $490.54 million and $54.88 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

