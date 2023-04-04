Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0964 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $96.37 million and $1.34 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,284.97 or 1.00033231 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09428561 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,341,903.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

