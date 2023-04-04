Riverview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.71. 4,861,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,824,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

