Riverview Trust Co Sells 248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, reaching $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.