Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,399 shares of company stock worth $5,671,712. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

