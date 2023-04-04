Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.60.

TSE RCI.B traded up C$1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,920. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

