Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

