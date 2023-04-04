RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stake Lifted by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 70,771 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RPC worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RES. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RPC by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RPC by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPC by 2,200.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.78. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RES shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

