RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RPM International by 242.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.