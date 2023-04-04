S. R. Schill & Associates Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. 15,269,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,982,576. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

