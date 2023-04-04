S. R. Schill & Associates Has $644,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after buying an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after buying an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,611,000 after acquiring an additional 547,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

MFC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,666. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

