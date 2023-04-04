Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.
NYSE:SBR opened at $75.73 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
