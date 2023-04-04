Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SBR opened at $75.73 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.