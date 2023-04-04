Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $227.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 2.7 %

SAIA opened at $264.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.04. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.