Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $227.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.65.
Saia Stock Down 2.7 %
SAIA opened at $264.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.04. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Transactions at Saia
In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 528.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
