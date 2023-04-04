SALT Price Tops $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $15,096.54 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025215 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 100.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,196.08 or 1.00013596 BTC.

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04136913 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,817.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

