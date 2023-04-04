Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 268,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,170. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

