Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Boosted by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 5.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

