Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,217,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,499 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $71,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. 303,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,158. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

