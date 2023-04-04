Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,086 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,695,000 after buying an additional 343,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 673,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after buying an additional 68,109 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. 642,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,812. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

