Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,734,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134,965 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.58% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $168,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 274,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,603. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.