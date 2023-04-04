Scott Investment Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.3% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 747.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. 2,317,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

