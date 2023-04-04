Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Semtech worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

SMTC stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

