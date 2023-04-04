Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a PE ratio of -37.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.