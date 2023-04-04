Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,460 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. 9,209,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,880,848. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

