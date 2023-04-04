Sfmg LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

