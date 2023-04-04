Sfmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

