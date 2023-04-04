Sfmg LLC Sells 299 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.