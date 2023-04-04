Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,492. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $218.27. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

