Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 3.6%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $231.51 and last traded at $231.43. Approximately 387,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 475,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.
Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $13,229,644. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
