Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 3.6%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $231.51 and last traded at $231.43. Approximately 387,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 475,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm's revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $13,229,644. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

