Shoprite Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shoprite stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

