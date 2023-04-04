Shoprite Holdings Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SRGHY)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.
Shoprite Stock Performance
Shoprite stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.77.
Shoprite Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoprite (SRGHY)
